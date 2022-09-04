William Henry Frommelt, 95, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the Luther Manor in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.
The Mass of Christian Burial for Bill will be 10:00 am Friday, September 9, 2022, at Holy Spirit Parish — Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Father Steven Garner as the Celebrant. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Full military honors will be rendered by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
William was born April 23, 1927, in Dubuque, IA, the son of Harold John and Elsie Kress Frommelt. On June 22, 1949, he married Kathryn Ann Kuehnle in Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Dubuque. She died January 22, 2015.
He was a 1945 graduate of Loras Academy. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, serving during World War II from 1945 until 1947. Bill worked at Dubuque Packing Company for thirty years.
He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church. He was a transportation enthusiast. He was a private pilot and avid motorcyclist. He appreciated both Honda’s and Harley’s alike. In the winter months, he traded motorcycle riding for snowmobiling. In his younger years, he also enjoyed a good duck hunt. As a history buff, he was grateful for the opportunity to travel to all 50 states as well as many other places around the world.
Survivors include two daughters, Mary K. Borders of Gilbert, AZ, Sue (Bud) May of Rockford, IL; one son, Bill T. (Mary Kay) Frommelt of Kansas City; four grandchildren, Andy May, Sarah May, Joe May, and Jason Hall; one sister, Marian McCarville of Marion, IA; one sister-in-law, Lou Ann Kress of Rossford, OH.
Besides his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; one son-in-law, Curtis Borders; one sister, Joan Pierce; and three brothers-in-law, John Kuehnle, Tom Kress and Vard Pierce.
A memorial has been established for Camp Courageous.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
Condolences can be sent to the family by visiting Bill’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.
