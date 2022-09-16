GALENA, Ill. — Abbey Sue Ehrler, 20, returned home to God on Monday, September 12, 2022. The visitation will be held Monday, September 19, 2022, from 1 — 6 pm, at Ehrler Ranch Special Event Barn, 11866 Chetlain Lane, Galena, IL. Services will follow the visitation at 6 pm, with Reverend Howard Barch officiating. Dinner will follow the services. The committal service will be held Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at 9:30 am, at the Wienen Mausoleum in Greenwood Cemetery in Galena. The Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family with the services. Abbey lived her life expressing love and kindness to all she knew. She was born on August 17, 2002, in Dubuque, IA, and was raised in Galena. She attended Galena High School, where she was vice-president of her class her freshman year, and president her sophomore year. She transferred to Wahlert High School in Dubuque, IA, where she was on the honors society and where she won many awards for academic achievement and for her artwork. She graduated from Wahlert High School with the class of 2021. She attended Edgewood College in Madison, where she studied Business Administration and Accounting. Abbey was an old soul that was far ahead of her time. She was intelligent, strong, and driven, and even at her young age, she had established a career path that most adults would aspire to. She was a born entrepreneur and operated her own businesses, Abbey’s Sweetcorn and Market. She was the event planner at the Ehrler Ranch Special Event Barn, and she was a crucial part of Ehrler Ranch’s farming business. She was also the main coach person for the Galena Carriage Company. Her talents were too many to list. Above all, she holds the time record for riding Twister, their mechanical bull. Abbey loved her dogs, Mia and Tia, who went everywhere with her, and she loved all animals. She raised many farm animals, including horses, dogs, cats, sheep, and fainting goats. She was a member of the Thunder Riders 4H, the Mississippi Valley Riding Association, The Quad Cities All-Breed Horse Association, and the Midwest Horse Association. Abbey had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. She always put others before herself. She cherished her family more than anything, and she being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. Her fun-loving spirit, beautiful smile, and bubbly personality are just a few of the qualities that warmed the hearts of everyone she met. Surviving are her parents, Steve and Pam (Wienen) Ehrler, her sister, Cassie (Will) George, her brother, Austin (Samantha) Wills; her grandparents, Charles and Susan Ehrler; her aunts and uncles, Michael (Jane) Wienen; Carolyn (Brian) Ramsey; Michael (Sherry) Erhler; Barb (Ben) Lancette; her nieces and nephews, Blazi and Hoyt George; Kera, Lincoln and Hudson Wills, and also many great aunts, uncles, and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Lois Wienen; her great-grandparents, Joe and Rita Kaiser; Harold and Mary (Oldenburg) Wienen; Merlin and Eunice (Monahan) Ehrler; Ted and Dawn (Bealle) Stadel; her great-uncle Tom Wienen, and her cousin, Jenny Stoffregen. LOVE IS FOREVER, and as Abbey would say...I LOVE YOU! Online condolences may be left for the family at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com. The Abbey Ehrler Memorial Fund has been set up at First Community Bank of Galena, for any gifts or donations. All donations will be used for families in need in the area.
Abbey S. Ehrler
