Terrence G. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Church of the Resurrection.
Patricia E. Bakey, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Westview Methodist Church, Platteville. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Barbara E. Becker, Bellevue, Iowa — 9 to 10 a.m. today, Sherrill United Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. today at the church.
Samuel J. Becker, Dubuque — Memorial service: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel.
Lisa K. Cockroft, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Centenary United Methodist Church, Shullsburg. Memorial service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Constantina Diamandakis, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, Egelhof, Sigert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
VeNita E. Fawcett, Dubuque — Service: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, First Presbyterian Church.
Harry E. Gassman, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, with a eulogy reading at 6 p.m., Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Beverly M. Haase, Galena, Ill. — Service: 11 a.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Jo Ann H. Klauer, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, Egelhoff, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Memorial service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Doris R. Kleckner, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Dec. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: Noon Saturday at the funeral home.
Celia A. Monahan, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Colane A. Recker, Sioux City, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 1 p.m. today, Mount St. Francis.
John A. Rusch, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Dennis J. Schueller, Durango, Iowa — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church.
Thomas W. Spensley Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., followed by a wake service, Wednesday, Dec. 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home & Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
Raymond J. Taylor, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m., followed by a prayer service, Friday, Dec. 10, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road; and 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, Holy Cross Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Kenneth G. Temperley, East Dubuque, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 9 p.m. today, Happy’s Place, Dubuque.
Bret A. Teusink, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10, Hoffman Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road. Celebration of life: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 11 at the funeral home.
June H. Udelhoven, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Laura A. Vaughn, Inver Grove Heights, Minn. — Funeral Mass: 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Raymond L. Wlochal, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, GracePoint Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
LuAnne Woolf, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Troy A. Yenney, Savanna, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna. Service: 6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.