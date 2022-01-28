Gary Charles Bellings Sr, 70, of Dubuque peacefully passed away on January 25, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Burial will be at a later date in Dubuque Memorial Gardens.
Gary was born on August 28, 1951, in Dubuque Iowa to Joye and Eileen (Rapp) Bellings. Gary was both a humorous and devoted man.
After graduating he joined the Marines and proudly served his Country in Vietnam — Oorah. Upon returning to Iowa, he purchased a Rapp family home where he still proudly lived. He retired in 2010 after working over 20 years at Georgia Pacific.
He will be remembered for his endless sense of humor, his creative use of swear words, his unfailing work ethic, his endless love for snacks and naps, his contagious laugh, his devotion to helping others, and his unconditional love and commitment to his children.
In his later years, when cancer stole his strength, it also gave him a softness we treasured. During this time, dad taught us patience and he allowed us to show him a small measure of what he had showed us, which was allowing us to help him as he had done for us for so long.
His memory will be cherished by his son Gary Bellings and his Husband Chris. His daughter Sarah Bellings and her partner May, and his grandsons Anthony, Remington, and Wyatt. Many brothers, sisters, cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
He is preceeded in death by his wife and soul mate Roxanne Bellings; his parents Joye and Eileen Bellings; his sister Kathy and his brother Mark.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque and the Emergency room and 4th floor staff of Finley Hospital for helping Gary remain comfortable in his passing.