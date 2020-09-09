CUBA CITY, Wis. — Violet A. McGillivray, 92, of Cuba City, died on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
A private family service was held at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City. Burial was in the Evergreen Cemetery in Shullsburg.
