SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Catriona (Teresa Avila) MacLeod, O.P., died on Dec 19, 2020 at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.
Catriona was born June 9, 1931, to Rev. Dr. Murdo and Catherine (Meikle) MacLeod in Lincoln, England. She had one sister, Johanna Fraser. Catriona graduated with honors from the University of St. Andrews, Scotland; earned a doctorate from the Catholic University of Louvain, Belgium; received degrees from two Pontifical Institutes in Rome and Hebrew University in Baltimore.
Catriona was called “a Renaissance woman” -a philosopher, a biblical scholar, a linguist and ecumenist who promoted Jewish-Christian dialogue. She ministered in higher education in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin, Maryland and Italy. Catriona was appointed by Pope Paul VI to the Commission on the Role of Women in Church and Society. Services will be held at Sinsinawa.