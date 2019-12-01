Timothy (Tee) Raymond McDonald, 53, of Dubuque, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory are handling the arrangements. Private family services will be held at a later date.
Tim was born on Oct. 18, 1966, in Dubuque, son of Ron McDonald Sr. and Linda (Tranel) McDonald.
He married Kathy Mitchell on Sept. 2, 1994, and together they had a beautiful daughter, Gabrielle (Gee). She was his greatest accomplishment. He loved her with all his heart and soul and was so very proud of her. He especially enjoyed watching her play basketball throughout elementary school, middle school and freshman year at Dubuque Senior and shoot hoops with her in the park.
Tim was a 1985 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School, where he was an accomplished athlete in many sports. He truly enjoyed competing on the football field where he made many friends on both sides of the ball throughout his high school years.
After graduating from high school, he decided NOT to be the last one left in Dubuque to turn out the lights and moved to Arizona where he started his own carpet cleaning business. After a few years in Arizona, he then decided to move back to the Midwest and he found a job where he was able to combine his love of travel and sports by working many years for a national contractor that just happened to have large construction projects in major cities with great baseball, football, and basketball teams such as Cleveland, Baltimore, San Francisco, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis and Washington D.C. Tim was an avid sports fan and always figured out a way to end up in the best seat in the house. Later, he had his own construction business in his hometown where he could work near family and lifelong friends.
Tim never met a stranger. His easygoing nature made him so approachable and easy to talk to. He would give you his last dollar and the shirt off his back if you needed it. That was easy to see as he had many close friends he made in high school that he still maintained friendships with to this day.
He is survived by his parents, Ron and Linda McDonald Sr.; a daughter, Gabrielle McDonald; his former wife and best friend, Kathy McDonald; a brother, Ron (Beth) McDonald Jr.; a nephew, Hunter McDonald and a niece, Veronica McDonald, all of Dubuque; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Raymond and Phyllis McDonald; and his maternal grandparents, LaVerne and Marge Tranel. Memorials may be made to the Timothy McDonald Memorial Fund.
Special thanks to all the staff at the Rheumatology Medicine Clinic at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City.