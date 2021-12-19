Glenn F. Howell, 68 of Dubuque passed away Friday December 17, 2021, at home surrounded by his loving family. Friends may call from 3 to 7 pm Tuesday December 21, 2021, at The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 7pm.
Glenn was born on May 23, 1953, in Maquoketa, Iowa the son of Carl and Madonna (Loes) Howell. He worked much of his life as a self-employed carpenter and handy man. He also worked at Tandem Tire and lastly at AIH until his retirement. He was a great family man and enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley.
He is survived by his 8 children Carlene (Lynn) Hillard, Michelle (Dean) Huseman, Amie (Bill) Dean, Glenn “Buddy” (Stefanie) Howell, II, Jamie (Christiana) Howell, Angie (Chad) Hallahan, Johnny (Sara) Oglesby, and Mellissa Oglesby; his 24 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren, a sister Jan McCormick, three brothers Greg (Nancy) Howell, Denny (Kate) Howell and Carl (Jill) Bailey, and his long-time love Mary Birch.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Mike Howell, a sister Carlene, a grandson Joshua and two life-long friends Allen Carr and Nick Long.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque especially Becky and Amy along with Dr. Mark Hermann and the Oncology Department for all the loving care they gave to Glenn.