Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Randall G. Apel, Sheboygan, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, Reinbold-Novak Funeral Home, Sheboygan.
Alan M. Armstrong, Brookings, S.D. — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Michael Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Carol B. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, 12393 County Highway C, Prairie du Chien.
Suzanne J. Dahling, Elkader, Iowa — Graveside services: 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Union Cemetery, Littleport, Iowa.
Betty M. Decker, Sheboygan, Wis. — Celebration of life: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, Hope United Methodist Church, Chadwick, Ill.
Monte R. Dundee, Postville, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, Postville Fairgrounds.
Marcus A. Fox, Wauzeka, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Bloomington, Wis. Visitation: 1 p.m. Friday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Robert W. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Services: Noon Saturday, Aug. 29, Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the cemetery.
Loras J. Nemmers, Frisco, Texas — Graveside services: 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, Mount Olivet Cemetery, Dubuque.
Carolyn H. Oberbroeckling, Guttenberg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Lynnette K. Richard, Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville.
Jerry A. Spiegelhalter, Dubuque — Services: 1 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 11 a.m. until the time of services at the funeral home.
Eileen Y. Stamp, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home.
Margaret A. Taylor, Lancaster, Wis. — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until the time of services at the church.
Edwin Wagner, Dubuque — Services: 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 31, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Visitation: 3 p.m. Monday until time of services at the funeral home.
Elaine M. Zemke, Savanna, Ill — Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. today, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.