Joanne Brown, Davenport, Iowa — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Julie A. Clough, Benton, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. today, Benton United Methodist Church. Service: 2 p.m. today at the church.
Doris E. Currier, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, First United Methodist Church, Maquoketa. Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Sunday at the church.
Helen T. Denlinger, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, followed by Scripture service, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Lois A. Gudenkauf, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Key West.
Leo F. Hillard, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary F. Lewis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Ronald L. Love, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Mary E. Pearce, Green Bay, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. today, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis. Celebration of life: 11:30 a.m. today at the funeral home.
John T. Quinn, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity.
Charles J. Roling, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Arthur A. Schaul, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Thomas J. Schmitt, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today and from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Jeffrey J. Smith, Harrisburg, S.D. — Graveside service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, Mount Olivet Cemetery.
