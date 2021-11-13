Carol A. McGowan, 83, of Dubuque passed away on Friday, November 12, 2021, at the Unity Point Finley Hospital, surrounded by her family.
Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, there will be no public services. The Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of arrangements.
Carol was born on January 15, 1938, in Dubuque, the daughter of Frank and Marie (Kingsley) O’ Malley. On September 7, 1957, she married Joseph “Joe” McGowan of Alburnett, IA at Nativity Church in Dubuque, they were married for 64 years.
She attended grade school at Lincoln and High School at St. Columbkille, where her classmates of 1957 still have monthly lunch together. She worked at Mercy Hospital for several years as an OB Nurses Aid and at Loras College in food service.
She enjoyed bowling and playing golf, but most she loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she couldn’t get enough of. She had a feisty side of her that was loved and enjoyed by all who knew her. She made us laugh! She loved being with family and friends, especially on Holidays and summer vacations when the “Me Too Gang” vacationed together. She enjoyed going on business trips with Joe during his employment. After his retirement they wintered several years in New Port Richey, Florida. In recent years they traveled the beautiful and scenic back roads of the greater Dubuque Tri State area with classic country music playing on Sirius XM and Joe singing along!
Survivors include her husband, Joe, of Dubuque; daughters, Michelle (Stewart) Yager of Avon, IL., Sheri McGowan of Bloomingdale, IL., Kelley McGowan, of Marion, IA., and son, Michael, of Apache Junction, AZ; grandchildren, Ashley (Collin) Willhite, of Cedar Rapids, IA., Tony Clark, of Chicago, IL, Weston (Ruth) Yager, of Warrensburg, MO., Conor McGowan Paulson of San Diego, CA., Aubrey Yager, of Wellington, KS., Nolan Maurer, of Forest City, IA, Karlie Maurer of Iowa City, IA., Joseph Phillips, of Bloomingdale, IL., Emily Carli of Peoria, AZ., and Faith McGowan, of Apache Junction, AZ; great- grandchildren, Jayden Clark, of Chicago, Rilen and Cal Willhite, of Cedar Rapids, IA and Hannah Naomi Yager, of Warrensburg, MO.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, William (Betty) O’ Malley, Thomas (Ruth) O’ Malley; and sister, Beverly (Elmer) Kaminske; in-laws, Joe and Mary McGowan, and sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Robert Batcheler.
The family would like to thank Finley Hospital Doctors and Nurses, Paramount Ambulance and Dubuque Fire Department ambulance service for their excellent care and service.