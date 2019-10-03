POTOSI, Wis. — Bernadette R. “Bernie” Emler, age 67, of Potosi, Wis., passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family, at her home.
She was born August 28, 1952, the daughter of George and Dorothy (Tranel) Wagner. Bernie graduated from Cuba City High School in 1970, and furthered her education at Capri Cosmetology College in Dubuque. On February 12, 1972, she was united into marriage to Alan J. “Sam” Emler. After raising her family, Bernie became a member of the Potosi School District staff. Until her retirement in 2017, Bernie was an active contributor to many school initiatives, including sports and music boosters, character education and outdoor ed. She served the district and the Potosi community with her heart and soul.
Surviving is her husband, Sam; a daughter, Lisa (Eric “Benny”) Gotzinger; two sons, Chad (Melissa “Missy”) and Ryne (Heidi) Emler; seven grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Roling, Kalynn Vosberg, Cooper, and Addie, Connor, Tucker and Vera Emler; a sister, Diane (Robert) Berntgen; a brother, Steve “Porter” (Chris) Wagner; three brothers-in-law, Ken Scheid, Rocky (Roseanne) Emler and Jim Berntgen; her extended Splinter family; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, George and Dorothy Wagner, and her stepfather Ira Splinter, Bernie was preceded in death by a grandson, Kyle Vosberg; her father- and mother-in-law, Harlan “Rink” and Betty Emler; her sister, Brenda Scheid; and a sister-in-law, Barbara Berntgen.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11 a.m., at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tennyson, Wis., with Fr. Richard Leffler officiating. Burial will be in St. Thomas Cemetery in Potosi. Family and friends may call today from 3 until 7 p.m. at the church, and on Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services at the church. To honor Bernie’s wishes, please show your team spirit by wearing your favorite sports attire to her services.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Bernie Emler memorial fund has been established.
Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory in Potosi is assisting the family.