Daniel Paul Reed, age 73, of Platteville, WI, passed peacefully on April 21, 2022, in Dubuque, Iowa. His sister, Donna Kirby, stayed by his side as he took his last breaths while resting comfortably in bed. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and staff at Manor Care whose compassion and positivity eased Dan’s transition.
Dan was born May 7, 1948 in Dubuque to parents Dorothy and Loren Reed. He was a loving father, brother, uncle, and friend. Dan is survived by his three siblings; Jim Reed (HA), Ron Reed (IA), and Donna (Bob) Kirby (IA), his three children; Rochelle Reed (CA), Tanya Reed (CA), and Thomas Reed (WI), three grandchildren; Pilar, Daniel, and Noah; and three generations of adoring nieces and nephews.
Dan was driven by his unwavering faith and his will to work. He was a Vietnam Veteran, as were many of his life-long friends. Dan had a love for the arts, the written word, and the open road. When he wasn’t out truckin’ for a livin’, he made the most of his time at home with his kids and pals playing cribbage over coffee, fishing on the river bank, cruising back country roads on his Harley, listening to Prairie Home Companion, and telling tales about people in places near and far. He found friends everywhere he went and had a knack for spinning stories that would entertain and enlighten. While he always longed to wander, he made every effort to be present for the people who needed him and would literally give someone the shirt off of his back or his last $20. His humor and presence will be missed and his memory will live on through the hearts and prayers of those most fortunate to know his love and generosity.
The family will be holding a “Celebration of Life” in mid-July in Dubuque, IA, overlooking the mighty Mississippi. For more detailed information, please contact Dan’s sister directly by sending an email to donnakirby01@gmail.com. In the words of Papa Dan, “God bless.”
A special thank you to Robin for the great care and love during his last few months at home.
