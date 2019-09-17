EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Anna M. Berning, 91, a longtime resident of the Galena, Ill., and Hazel Green, Wis., areas, passed away Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Bell Tower Retirement Home, East Dubuque, Ill.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, from 4 to 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 19, 2019, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Officiating will be Father Kenneth Frisch. Friends may call after 9 a.m. at the church on Thursday until time of Mass. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Anna was born on January 21, 1928, in Guilford Township, and married Vincent Berning on September 20, 1949. She graduated from Galena High School in 1945. Anna and her husband owned and operated a dairy farm for many years. In her free time, she enjoyed quilting, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was involved with the church singing in the choir and helping with the religious education program. Anna was an active volunteer with Meals on Wheels and Mercy Medical Center.
She is survived by her children, Gerald (Donna) Berning, Judy (Les) Werner, Lynn (Frank) Werner, Tony (Connie) Berning, William (Michele) Berning, Peter (Terri) Berning, Christopher (Janine) Berning; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Anna was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, George and Christina Callahan; parents-in-law, Anton and Irene Berning; siblings, Gertrude (Harold “Tom”) Weis, Rosie (Earl) Berning, Leroy (Peg) Callahan; in-laws Edward (Mary Ellen) Berning, Walter (Irene) Berning, Earl (Rosie) Berning and Rosie (Jerome) Fleege.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be designated to the family for use at a later date.
