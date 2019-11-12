Robert F. Beecher, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Rosemary A. Boge, North Buena Vista, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 218 Main St., North Buena Vista. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Laurie L. Fields, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, St. Matthew’s Gym, 344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg.
Alfred L. Frey, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: Noon today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Sister Mary Adele Hennebery, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. today, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the chapel.
James S. Kloosterboer, Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Fennimore United Methodist Church. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore.
Carol A. Lau, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
David E. Logemann, Stockton, Ill. — Memorial services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Hermann Funeral Home, Stockton. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Ellen C. Maloney Wittenbrink, Galena, Ill. — Gathering: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Patricia A. McGrory, Edina, Minn., formerly of Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Charles A. Reinert, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the funeral home.
Marie A. Stimpson, Iowa City — Celebration of Life: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, South Slope Community Center, 980 N. Front St., North Liberty, Iowa.
Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.