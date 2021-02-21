ASBURY, Iowa — William Nicholas “Bill” Pauly, 78, died February 15, 2021, at his home in Asbury from Lewy body dementia.
Bill was born April 20, 1942, to CN “Nick” and Ruth E Pauly in Davenport, IA. The family moved to Dubuque a few years later. Bill attended Sacred Heart, Loras Academy and was in the first graduating class at Wahlert High School. He graduated from Loras College in 1964 and received his MA degree from the University of Notre Dame. On July 19, 1974, Bill married Deborah “Deb” Ginter.
Bill was, at heart, a teacher. He taught at St. Procopious Academy in Lisle, IL, St. Joseph Grade School in Bellevue and Marquette High School in Bellevue. While in the Peace Corps, Bill taught for two years in Sierra Leone, West Africa. Eventually, he made his way back home to the English Department at Loras College, where he taught for 25 years. Bill once wrote, “I have always been and will always be a teacher, however and whenever and wherever possible.”
While Bill’s heart was in teaching, his soul was that of a poet. He began writing poetry as a teenager and did not stop until the last few weeks of his life. He loved sharing his joy of writing with his students and that shared joy created wonderful bonds between them. His most loved form of poetry was Haiku. Bill won the Harold G Henderson Memorial Award from the Haiku Society of America in 1981,1983 and 1991. His last submission was published in the Winter 2021 issue of Mayfly.
walking uneven ground
to tend her grave...
Remembrance Day
Bill was an athlete. He played baseball and basketball in high school and college. He played baseball for the Bellevue Braves in the Prairie League and basketball in City Recreation. He also enjoyed playing on the faculty/staff teams at Loras. He was a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and University of Iowa basketball.
Bill was a feeder of birds, a pronouncer of words at spelling bees, a lover of nature and a supporter of liberal causes. He was passionate, kind and gentle. He was a good friend.
Bill is survived by his wife, Deb; and his brothers, Mike (Karen), of Urbandale, IA, and Philip (Jean), of Junction City, KS. He is also survived by his stepsisters, Sue Hird (Ray) Pregler and Mary Ellen (Kevin) Timbs; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Bill also leaves behind many beloved friends, former students, poets and neighbors.
Bill was preceded in death by his son, Christopher; his parents; his brother, Larry; his stepmother, Sally; his brother-in-law, Kevin; and his mentor, Fr. Raymond Roseliep.
With a change in pronoun that I’m not sure he would approve of, I’ll end with this poem.
snowmelt
he enters
the earth on his knees
-With all my love, Deb
