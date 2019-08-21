Mary May Hostert, age 91, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home, surrounded by love, with family near her.
“There is nothing in this life, or in death, that can separate us from the love of God.” Dearest Mother, Jesus has welcomed you into heaven with His loving arms around you, and we know you are filled with peace and joy. You are loved by so many whose lives you’ve touched, and we will miss you profoundly.
Visitation will be held from 4 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Hoffmann Schneider and Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road, with a prayer service at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, with Rev. Father Steven Rosonke as the Celebrant. Interment will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mary was born in Dubuque on May 1, 1928, to her parents, Peter J. and Mary (Vitzthum) Schmitt. Mary and her husband, Karl Christopher Hostert, were joined in marriage on April 18, 1953, at St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mary grew up on the family farm, the youngest of seven children.
She had a strong faith in God, and loved her family. Mary loved the outdoors. She was an accomplished horseback rider, and raced at Silver Acres Race Track, which is now Flora Park. Growing up on the farm, she learned the importance of a strong work ethic and doing things right. Mary was never one to stand idle. Prior to getting married and having children, she worked at Hruska Kray Studios.
Karl built Mary their home in 1956, where they raised a son and daughter. While her children were growing up, she spent a lot of time at the family farm helping her mother and teaching her children, nieces, nephews and the next generations of children, to love the outdoors as she did. She was selfless, and never hesitated to be there whenever anyone needed her. She was a natural caregiver.
Up until two weeks before she died, she had babysat three generations of nieces and nephews, who adored her, and thought of her more as their grandmother, and even called her “Aunt Mimi.”
Besides her love of horses, she loved Mickey Mouse, having been born the same year Mickey was created, and classic movies, with “Gone with the Wind” being her favorite.
She loved and had a strong faith in God, and she loved her family. The strength, courage and grace she showed in grief when she lost her beloved husband, Karl, on September 17, 1971, and faced raising two children on her own, was an inspiration to so many. She was a devoted and loving mother, and she made sure her children had the best life she could create for them. She was creative, industrious, loyal, strong, independent, self-reliant, very classy and intelligent, and able to knowledgeably discuss most any topic you could bring up. Mary was funny and had a great sense of humor. Even up until right before she died, she made family, friends and even strangers, laugh. Her beautiful blue eyes twinkling with laughter, she brightened their day, and that made her happy. Such was her courage and strength she was blessed with from her faith in God.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Deborah A. Merrill of Michigan City, Ind.; her grandson Zachary (Malia) Merrill of Vancouver, Wash.; and two great-grandchildren, Ada and Hannah, the youngest of whom we are thankful she was able to laugh with and hold for the first time a week before she died.
Besides her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved son, Gregory Karl Hostert; her son-in-law, Dr. David A. Merrill, with whom she shared a special bond; three sisters, Armella “Bobbie” Kluck, Clara Hauber and Evelyn Hillery; three brothers, George Schmitt, Bernard Schmitt and her twin brother, Peter John Schmitt.
Mary was very close with nephews, Michael Kluck, David Kluck, David’s wife Carol, their children and grandchildren, and her niece, Jann Roshek. They were there for the good times and the bad. We all enjoyed many happy times, and laughter together through the years. God has truly blessed us.
A special thank you to Pam Guzzo, a lifelong friend, who is always there with love, and all the support she can give. God bless and keep you, Mom. Thank you for loving and inspiring us. We love you and hold you in our hearts until we are united again in Heaven.
A memorial has been established in Mary’s name, for Masses at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
