CUBA CITY, Wis. — Harold. J. “Harry” Kaiser, 76, of Cuba City, Wisconsin, formerly of Haltom City, Texas, died Sunday, August 9, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
Services will be 11 a.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wisconsin, with Rev. Kenneth Frisch, Rev. Bernard Rott and Rev. Bart Timmerman officiating. Services will be live streamed through the funeral home Facebook page. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 9-10:45 a.m. Friday at the church before the service. Harry’s family requests you utilize masks during the duration of your visit in the church and that you practice social distancing. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Harry was born on November 22, 1943, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, the son of John “Jack” and Margaret (Gerhards) Kaiser. He farmed in the Cuba City area until moving to Texas in 1986. After moving to Texas, he worked with his nephew cleaning a food plant. Then, he went on to working at a golf course in Fort Worth and later he started his own business, Harold Kaiser Lawn Service, which he operated until December 2019. Harry loved working, taking care of flowers and being outside. He enjoyed playing euchre, old country music, Friday night driveway parties with friends and neighbors, and a good ribeye with a cold beer on Saturday night.
Survivors include his sister, Annette Miller, Dubuque, IA; his brothers, Richard Kaiser, Galena, IL, and Robert (Judith) Kaiser, Cuba City, WI; and his nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; an infant brother, William; two brothers- and sisters-in-law, Merlin and Bernita Kaiser and Delbert and Alice Kaiser; a brother-in-law, Richard Miller; and a sister-in-law, Shirley Kaiser.
A special thank-you to Dr. Engelman, Dr. Sullivan and their nursing staffs at Medical Associates: Dr. Baskaya and staff at UW-Madison; Wendt Cancer Center; Stonehill Care Center; Hospice of Dubuque; and his friends and neighbors in Texas, especially his buddy, Javy.
