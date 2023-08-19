HOLY CROSS, Iowa — Willis P. “Willie” Wagner, 84, of Holy Cross passed away Thursday, August 17, 2023, at Ellen Kennedy Living Center in Dyersville.

Visitation will be held from 3 — 7 pm on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Holy Cross. Visitation will continue at the church from 9:30 — 10:30 am prior to the funeral mass.

