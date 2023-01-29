EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Loretta Jane Lucy was born at home in East Dubuque, Illinois on December 15, 1941, where she was a lifetime resident.
She was one of 5 children born to William N. Lucy and Loretta A. (McHale) Lucy. She went to her heavenly home on Saturday January 14, 2023, from an apparent heart attack. Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in East Dubuque on Saturday February 4, 2023 at 11:00a.m. with Fr. Dennis Vargas officiating. Burial will be in the East Dubuque Cemetery. Visitation is from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is assisting the family.
Loretta was a graduate of East Dubuque High School class of 1959. She worked 40 years as a Certified Nurses Aid retiring from Mt. Carmel Convent in 2006. After her retirement she frequently volunteered at the Convent along with her sister Irene. Loretta was a Lifetime member of the Dubuque American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6. She enjoyed serving lunch at the Dubuque Rescue Mission with friends from KFXB TV Station. Loretta was a member of the Full Moon Floozies club and an enthusiastic volunteer for the East Dubuque High School Reunions.
Some of Loretta’s favorite activities were reading, coloring in her coloring book, attending concerts plays and musicals, crocheting prayer shawls for St. Mary’s church and doing seek and find puzzles. Loretta and her sister Irene attended many country festivals, Jim McDonough Concerts and Fighting Saints Hockey games. She loved sitting on her front porch reading and greeting her neighbors, people were naturally drawn to Loretta.
She learned from her brother Bill how to enjoy every holiday in East Dubuque from Memorial Day to Wingfest and Fireworks. She carried on her mother’s tradition by serving lunch for family and friends after the Memorial Day Parade. She was the official nurse and babysitter for all of her nieces and nephews, spoiling all of them.
Loretta is survived by her brother Nick and Linda Lucy and sister Irene and Don Kaukaskie. Her Neices and Nephews; Cheryl and Bryan Symons, Michael Kaukaskie, Michele and Kevin Dague, Vicki and Doug Reynolds, Rhonda and Amir Khan, Laura and David Ilan, Eric and Linda Lucy, Christine Lucy, Keith and Annette Lucy, Melissa and Ian Gardener and Karen Juergens a special friend and family member.
Preceding her in death are her parents, sister Sandra Vaughn, brother-in-law Fred Vaughn, brother William (Bill) Lucy and nephew Dale Kaukaskie.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established or memorial may be sent to St. Mary’s Church East Dubuque, or Dubuque American Legion Auxiliary Unit 6 at 1306 Delhi St. Dubuque, IA 52001.
Loretta was everything you could want in a daughter, sister aunt and friend. We will truly miss her.
