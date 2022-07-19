CASCADE, Iowa — Alan L. Kimmich, 68, of Cascade, Iowa passed away, Friday, July 15, 2022 at his home in Cascade, after a four year courageous battle with cancer.
Visitation for Alan will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a prayer service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m., on Wednesday, July 20th at the funeral home.
Services for Alan will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, July 20 2022, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade.
Alan was born on October 22, 1953 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, son of George and Nae Dean (Simpson) Kimmich.. He graduated from Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. On November 25, 1972 he was united in marriage to Charlene Lehman at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa.
Alan operated the DX Station, and was a welder at the former Merl’s Welding. He was employed at Delaney’s Auto and Ag in Cascade as a farm machinery mechanic, until his retirement.
He had many hobbies and interest, he was a true craftsman, he loved doing puzzles, traveling, gardening, bird watching, fishing, morel hunting and watching westerns. Above all he enjoyed his time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Charlene Kimmich of Cascade, IA; three sons, Brian (Renee) Kimmich of Waterloo, IA, Brent (Katie) Kimmich of Cedar Rapids, IA and Branden (Kelly) Kimmich of Janesville, IA; nine grandchildren, George, Etta, Corrin, Ailey, Barrett, Wilson, Brigham, Theo and Ivy; four sisters, Becky (Gene) DeNeve of Blairstown, IA, Connie (Bob) Meiers of Cedar Rapids, IA, Vicki (John) Schilling of Rickardsville, IA, and Deb Yates of Cedar Rapids, IA; and brother and sister-in-laws, Dan (Sharon) Lehman of Farley, IA, Dean (Leona) Lehman of Epworth, IA, and Cheryl (Roger) Hosch of Manchester, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his father and mother-in-law, Paul (Dorothy) Lehman, a nephew, Lanny DeNeve and a great nephew, Shaun O’Brien.
The family would like to thank Dr. Engelman, and staff at Mercy One Cancer Center and Hospice of Dubuque for their excellent care, especially Alisa and Amber, as well as all the family and friends that helped him on his journey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.