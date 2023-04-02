Joseph G. “Crow” Abitz, age 54, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at The Richland Hospital in Richland Center, Wisconsin. To honor Joe’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Joe was born on December 6, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leo and LaVon (Herbst) Abitz.
Joe attended Sacred Heart Grade School and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School, Class of 1987. He loved telling the story that right after graduation he threw his cap and gown to the side and headed to Canada for a fishing trip. When he returned, Joe went to work at Breitbach’s Feed Store in Balltown driving truck and making deliveries.
After that, he went to work at Tracy Export and Reilly Construction. Joe’s true passion was being in the great outdoors, which led to his dream job of working in the logging industry. He was in the industry for over 20 years doing every job imaginable.
He worked for various companies including The Nature Tamers and also started his own company, Joe Abitz Logging. Joe liked the freedom it allowed him so that he could get time away for all of his activities.
He loved all types of fishing, especially with his son, Joe, hiking and collecting trinkets with his daughter, Sadie, hunting deer with his friends, mushroom hunting and diving for clams. Joe was a proud member of Ducks Unlimited, Pheasants Forever and North American Fisherman’s Club.
He married Tina Hefel and they had 2 children together before deciding to go their separate ways. His kids and family meant the world to him. Everyone who knew him, knew that Joe lived his life to the fullest, a good lesson for all of us. He was larger than life with a heart of gold, never passing judgment on anyone. Joe was a jack of all trades who could fix anything. He was very generous with his time and talents and did everything he could to help anyone in need. Joe was an awesome story teller and had plenty of stories to tell thanks to all of his adventures. You could always count on having a good laugh if Joe was around. He will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Joe’s memory include his children, Sadie Abitz and Joseph Abitz, both of North Buena Vista, IA; his siblings, Rhonda G. (Eric) Scott, Benton, WI; Julie A. (Jamey) Aird, Quincy, IL and Karla M. (Sheldon) Scott, Asbury, IA; his former wife, Tina Hefel, North Buena Vista, IA; and his nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great nephew.
Joe was preceded in death by his parents; and 2 nephews, Joshua and Jacob Aird.
Joe’s family would like to thank all of the 1st Responders, the emergency room staff at The Richland Hospital, and his best friend and business partner, Joe Gaukel, for being there for Joe.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Joe’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Joe Abitz Family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.
