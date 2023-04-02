Joseph G. “Crow” Abitz, age 54, of Dubuque, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, at The Richland Hospital in Richland Center, Wisconsin. To honor Joe’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where there will be a parish scripture service held at 6:45 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Church, 2215 Windsor Avenue, with Steven M. Garner officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Joe was born on December 6, 1968, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Leo and LaVon (Herbst) Abitz.

