Dawn M. (Muenster) Aureden, age 60, of Dubuque, passed away unexpectedly at 11:40 a.m., on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at ManorCare Health Services.
To celebrate Dawn’s life, family and friends may visit from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. To honor Dawn’s life, funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m., on Wednesday at Behr Funeral Home, with Deacon Jim Luksetich officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date following cremation.
Dawn was born on December 20, 1960, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Francis and Lorraine (Knockel) Muenster.
Dawn graduated from Dubuque Senior High School before joining the work force. After school, she was employed as a CNA at Mt. Carmel and later with Heritage Manor, a job she greatly enjoyed. Lastly, she worked at the Ioco Station in Key West for several years. She was united in marriage to Paul Aureden in Dubuque, Iowa. In her free time, Dawn loved playing board games, especially Yahtzee, and was also an avid bowler. She had great fun league bowling with her sister at Creslanes. Recently, Dawn had taken up knitting and putting together jigsaw puzzles. And, like her mom, she was a big Chicago Cubs fan. Family, however, was always her main focus. She loved spending time with her nieces and nephews any time she could. Dawn also had a great love for her 4 legged canine friends. She cared for several dogs throughout the years, each one holding a special place in her heart. Dawn had a kind heart and was always willing to help anyone who needed anything. We are truly shocked and heartbroken at the sudden loss of Dawn, exactly one month and one day after losing her mom, Lorraine. We love you and will miss you more than we can say, give mom a big hug from all of us.
Those left to cherish Dawn’s memory include her husband, Paul Aureden, Dubuque, IA; her siblings, Peter (Robin) Muenster, Key West, IA, Penelope (Andrew) True, Key West, IA, Julia (Pat) Husemann, Zwingle, IA and Jeffrey Muenster, Dubuque, IA; and several nieces and nephews.
Dawn was preceded in death by her parents; a brother infancy; and a great-niece, Taylor Wodke.
Dawn’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of ManorCare who have cared for Dawn these past months. You have become “extended family members” to us and you are greatly appreciated. We also want to thank the doctors at Grand River Medical in Lancaster, WI, for all of the wonderful care they provided for Dawn.
The family will thankfully receive your support through phone calls, greeting cards and memorials in Dawn’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dawn Aureden Family.
