Rosemary “Rosie” Uthe, 96, of Dubuque, passed away December 15, 2022.
Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15a.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30a.m., and will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Rev. Steve Garner will officiate. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Rosie was born on December 25, 1925 to Albert and Louise (Reding) Heileman.
She was united in marriage to Charles J. Uthe in 1950. The two shared 45 years together.
Rosie worked at Adams Company for several years, which is where she met Charlie. She later worked at Roshek’s and Armstrongs.
Rosie was a longtime member at Holy Ghost Catholic Church. She lived out her faith through the loving, nurturing relationship she had with others, especially her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was an avid gardener who was known for her uniquely beautiful rose bushes. Rosie also enjoyed auto-racing and travelling all around the country attending races with her husband Charlie.
Those who knew Rosie loved how she carried the conversation with never a dull moment. No matter the time frame between visits, the conversation resumed where it had left off.
The staff at the Mining Company still remember Rosie along with her close friends Lou and Jennie who routinely spent Wednesday afternoons visiting and sharing a pitcher of beer. Together they were young at heart.
Rosie was especially grateful for her wonderful nieces and nephews and for all of their help throughout the years.
She is survived by her siblings; Bernard Heileman, and Mary Heileman; nieces and nephews; Gary (Karen) Heileman, Sheila (Vince) Madama, Roxane (special friend Dale) Heileman, Jim (Genelda) Zenz, Joe (Mary) Zenz, Anne Britt, Kenny (Joyce) Zenz, Janet Uthe, Mark (Deb) Uthe, Diane (Kurt) Trimborn, Linda (Kevin) Miller, Barb (Slater) Zenz, and Travis Franzen.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; Charlie, sisters; Irene (Ambrose) Zenz, Inez Heileman, Margaret Heileman; brother-in-law, Fred (Virginia) Uthe; nieces and nephews, Bill Zenz, Ricky Heileman, Daniel “Boone” Heileman, and Cheryl Franzen.
Rosie’s family would like to extend a most heartfelt thank you to Kelly and Buffy from Hospice of Dubuque, Anne from Home Instead, and a special neighbor Craig Hashagen for taking care of Rosie throughout the years.
A Rosemary “Rosie” Uthe Memorial Fund has been established.
The Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements.
