Rosemary “Rosie” Uthe, 96, of Dubuque, passed away December 15, 2022.

Visitation will be from 9:00-10:15a.m., Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 10:30a.m., and will be livestreamed at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. Rev. Steve Garner will officiate. Entombment will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

