Brad A. Anderson, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Pauline R. Clanton, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.
Gerald L. Conrad, Bankston, Iowa — Visitation: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 20, Reiff Funeral Home, Farley. Service: 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Kay F. Coyle, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Friday, July 21, Summit Congregational United Church of Christ. Celebration of life: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
William G. Darrow, Benton, Wis. — Parish scripture service: 2:45 p.m. Friday, July 21, Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, July 22, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday at the church.
Esther M. Goedken, Manchester, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today, St. John Catholic Church, Delhi. Mass of Christian burial: 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Charlotte A. Hansen, Dubuque -- Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Gunter Malik, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 22, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Richard J. Medinger, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, Hachmann Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.