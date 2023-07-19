Brad A. Anderson, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, July 21, Law Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.

Pauline R. Clanton, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 a.m. to noon today, Garrity Funeral Home Chapel, Prairie du Chien. Service: Noon today at the funeral home.

