DAVENPORT, Iowa — Dennis M. McCarthy, 68, of Davenport passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022 at Crest Health Care following an extended illness. Cremation will be done with a memorial service in his honor 12:00pm Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at the Runge Mortuary & Crematory. Visitation will be from 10:30am till service time on Wednesday. Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association or the River Bend Food Pantry. Please share your condolences at www.rungemortuary.com.
Dennis was born February 14, 1954 in Dubuque, IA to William & Alice (Johnson) McCarthy. He was united in marriage to Judy Bender on May 11. 1974 in Dubuque, IA. Dennis had been employed at John Deere for 37 years, retiring in 2009 as a parts inspector.
Dennis was involved in his children’s activities coaching, helping as Scout leader or simply being in the stands. He enjoyed fixing things and was quite handy. In the neighborhood he was known as Mr. Fix It and always had the tool you needed to finish a job.
Survivors include his wife Judy, Davenport; 2 daughters Heather (Paz) Rulli, Cedar Rapids, IA and Sara (Jason) Parris, Davenport, IA; 2 sons Christopher (Deanne) McCarthy, Davenport, IA and Joshua (Ashley) McCarthy, North Liberty, IA; 5 grandchildren Shandi, Ainsley, Dominic, Madison, and Lucas; 2 brothers Carl (Carol) and Roger (Joyce) McCarthy both of Dubuque, IA; a sister Darlene Mcelwee, Des Moines, IA; several nieces and nephews; and good friends Kevin and Lynne Hennings.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents, 4 brothers Joseph, Dwight, Ray, and his twin brother David and his best four legged friend Millie.
