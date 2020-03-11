PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Cecilia R. “Babe” Wunderlin, 92, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Sienna Crest, Platteville.
Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Platteville. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery, Platteville. Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, March 13, 2020, at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, where a parish rosary will be prayed at 3:45 p.m., visitation will continue on Saturday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church.
Memorials may be made to the Cecilia R. Wunderlin Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.