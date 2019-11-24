Mary T. Habel, 80, of Dubuque, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital.
Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m. on Monday, November 25, 2019, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a service will follow at 6 p.m., with Sr. Margaret Anne Kramer officiating.
Mary was born on December 7, 1938, in Cascade, Iowa, the daughter of Stephen and Mildred (Herard) Green. In 1956, she graduated from the Visitation Academy in Dubuque. On November 27, 1958, she married William J. Habel at the Church of the Nativity in Dubuque.
Mary worked at the Village Inn restaurant, Betty Jane Candies and Hy-Vee.
She was known for putting on the best Christmas: dinners, presents and decorations. She loved to watch her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid sports fan — Go Vikes!
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Bill Habel; their children, Tony (Kerry) Habel and Kim Habel, both of Dubuque, and Vicki (Jim) Splinter, of Austin, Minn.; her grandchildren, Josh (Alice) Habel, of Springfield, Mo., Monica (Bart) Sitarski, of Chicago, Ill., Stephen (Audrey) Habel, of Dubuque, and Averi and Haley Splinter, both of Minneapolis, Minn.; and great-grandchildren, Charlie and Edith Habel, Sophia and Lukas Sitarski, and baby girl Habel, who is on the way. Mary is also survived by her brother, Jim Green, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Kelly; brothers, Jay, Shorty, Moose, Lefty and Tom; and two sisters, Monica and Kay.
A very special thank-you to the fourth-floor Finley staff. The care and compassion shown to Mom and our family was truly amazing and so appreciated.