GALENA, Ill. — Mary Ann Kieffer, 76, of Galena, passed away on Sunday, February 28, 2021, at Galena Stauss Senior Care Community.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private family Mass will be held at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Cremation rites have been accorded. The Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann graduated from Galena High School with the class of 1962. She was united in marriage to Jerry Kieffer on May 14, 1966, at St. Mary’s Church.
Mary Ann owned and operated a doll shop on Main Street for 27 years. After that, she helped her husband at the Galena Laundry.
She loved baking cookies and rooting for the Cubs and Bears.
Mary Ann was an avid golfer, enjoyed going to flea markets and collecting antique dolls, but most of all she loved her three grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, Jerry, of Galena; her son, Paul (Heather) Kieffer, of Montgomery, IL; her daughter, Amy (Tim) Hiller, of Northbrook, IL; three grandsons, Colin and Ben Kieffer, and Andrew Hiller; brother, James Schumacher; sister, Jan Kutsch; and her many nieces, nephews, and in-laws.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy and Ernest Schumacher; stepfather, Bernard Peschang; and sister-in-law, Pam Schumacher.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Jo Daviess County Workshop in memory of Mary Ann.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at Unity Point Finley Hospital, Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque and Galena Stauss Senior Care Community for your care and compassion during this difficult time.
Online condolences may be left at www.furlongfuneralchapel.com.