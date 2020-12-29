CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gary D. Redd, 70, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Monday, December 28, 2020, at ManorCare Health Services in Dubuque, IA.
A public visitation with COVID-19 guidelines implemented will be held on Thursday, December 31, from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI; his family will not be in attendance during the visitation. A private family graveside service with military honors accorded will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, is serving the family.
Gary was born on February 25, 1950, to William & Marion (Bastian) in Galena, IL. He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving from 1970-1972 during Vietnam. Gary married Lynne Wright on May 2, 1970, at Faith Lutheran Church in Cuba City, WI. He worked for over 50 years as a route technician for Tri-State Music, Williamson Music and Stansfield Vending. He was a member of the Cuba City VFW Post #8318, Cuba City Jaycees, Cuba City Lions Club, Cole Acres and a euchre card team.
Gary enjoyed golfing, camping, annual trips to Florida, rides around the tri-states in his convertible, attending his grandkids’ activities and was an avid Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and Milwaukee Brewers fan, but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynne; 3 children: Jennifer (Jon) Pickel, Nichole (Rhett) Kieler, all of Cuba City, WI, and Tony Redd, of Madison, WI; 4 grandchildren: Cameron & Lauren Pickel, Bella & Hudson Kieler; his beloved dog, Gracie; 5 siblings: Janet (Mick) Vosberg, Linda (Ron) Hunter, Eldon (Carol) Redd, Patsy (Bob) Wienen and Ginger (Ron) Thomm; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Marlene Segerstrom.
In lieu of plants & flowers, a Gary Redd Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o: Gary Redd Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.