Perry G. Ahnen, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Merla J. Carl, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Kimberly S. Carner, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Wendy S. Gress-Yearous, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Glee A. Jerrett, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Livingston (Wis.) United Methodist Church. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Tony L. Johnson, Dubuque — Service: 10 a.m. today, Arbor Oaks Bible Chapel.
James R. Kean, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth.
Raymond L. Kirpes, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, at the funeral home.
Leonard C. Lonsberg Jr., Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Celebration of life: 1 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Joyce A. Martin, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Bloomington. Service: 2 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lester J. Marx, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
James F. Osweiler, Peosta, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Donald W. Saeugling, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Farley, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Dorothy S. Schwantes, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Erma M. Soppe, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Family Catholic Church, New Melleray-Peosta.
Raymond Trickle, Potosi, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. today, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Potosi. Service: 1:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Lester Weber, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, St. Catherine Catholic Church. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 10, at the church.
Dale Weiland, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
Wildred A. Wulfekuhle, Winslow, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, St. Ann’s Catholic Church, Warren, Ill. Service: 12:30 p.m. Saturday at the church.
Michael R. Zickuhr, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Memorial service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.