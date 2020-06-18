James Louis “Jim” Barry, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on June 16, 2020, at Stonehill Care Center.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, 2020, at Mueller Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, where family and friends may gather after 10 a.m. at the chapel. The Dubuque County Sheriff Department will provide an honor guard. Graveside Military honors will follow by the Dubuque Marine Corps League. A livestream of the services will be on Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory’s Facebook page.
Jim was born on August 26, 1932, in Turkey River, Iowa, the son of Patrick and Lucille (Ferris) Barry. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1951 to 1971 and was a Dubuque County Sheriff deputy from 1971 to 1989. He married Beverly Fischer in 1954 and later married the love of his life Patricia Good in 1977. Jim loved his old-time country music and sang and played his guitar with his sister Evelyn at the old Melody Mill and on KDTH Radio. He especially enjoyed time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia; his daughter, Sherie (Vincent); his son, James Jr.; Patricia’s daughters, Cathy (James), Tina (Colden) and Angeline; his sister, Virginia Link; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alan, Lyle and Jack; and a sister, Evelyn.
In lieu of flowers, a James Barry memorial fund will be established.
The family would like to thank Dr. Cao and his staff along with all the nurses who took great care of him at Stonehill.