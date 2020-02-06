PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Kellie M. Knox, nee Millett, of Platteville, passed away at home in her sleep on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, after a struggle with cancer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at noon on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. A lunch and time of fellowship will follow. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the celebration at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the Cutaneus Lymphoma Foundation, www.clfoundation.org, Sierra Club, www.sierraclub.org or The Nature Conservancy, www.nature.org/en-us. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.
Kellie and Charlie Knox were married in Viroqua 35 years ago, and had sons Doug and Will. Doug and his wife Emily had granddaughter Kiera in July, one of Kellie’s joys since then.
Kellie searched for the most loving, kind, and welcoming Church community in each city she lived in, ultimately choosing Whig United Methodist Church. She and her family were involved in the choir, Christmas pageants, and the youth group. She and her sons went on a mission trip to Lodge Grass, Montana, in the summer of 2001.
Kellie enjoyed the outdoors, and sharing it with her family and others. Her favorite activities were taking walks, kayaking, biking and camping. She cherished wildlife, whether on foot, in the air, or in the water. Water and beaches had a special attraction, whether kayaking or hiking at the beach at Cape Cod, Massachusetts, visiting Doug and Emily in California, or on the trip she and Charlie took to Maui in 2011.
Kellie was well traveled, having taken two trips to Sweden in her teens, and a cruise in Alaska in 2016. Kellie also loved trains, starting with childhood travels to Canada to visit relatives. Kellie and Charlie recently rode vintage trains in Wisconsin, Vermont, Maine, New York, and Minnesota.
Kellie loved teaching and interacting with her students in math and science, at New Hampshire Technical Institute in Concord, and in Wisconsin, at Southwest Tech and UW-Platteville. She also volunteered at her children’s schools during normal classes and field trips.
Kellie graduated with a B.S. in Engineering Mechanics and an M.S. in Ocean Engineering from UW-Madison, and an M.S. in education from UW-Platteville.
Along with Charlie, Doug (Emily), Will, and Kiera, Kellie is survived by sister Marilyn (Steve) Stone; brother, Francis (Eunice) Millett; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Merrill A. “Mike” and Evelyn R. (Spencer) Millett, of Madison.