Milton A. “Hunsie” Boyes, 82, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at University of Iowa Hospital.
Visitation will be from 2 until 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 15, 2019, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation will also be held from 9:30 until 10:15 a.m. on Monday, December 16, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, where a funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Monday. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Milton was born January 20, 1937, in Dubuque, son of Milton F. and Donita (Zoller) Boyes. Milton graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1955. On August 17, 1963, he married Judith Reed at St. Raphael Cathedral.
Milton worked for the City of Dubuque, first as a policeman from 1960 to 1965, then as a firefighter from 1965 to 1989. After his retirement in 1989, he worked for Eagle Ridge for six years.
He was a classic car and Indian motorcycle enthusiast.
He was also a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
Milton is survived by his wife, Judy Boyes, of Dubuque; three children, Elizabeth (Ben) Reeves, of Platteville, Suzanne Bales, of Cedar Rapids, and Michael Boyes, of Cedar Rapids; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters, Sandi (Chuck) Pemberton and Dawne (Dan) Fansanella; a sister-in-law, Jodi McElmeel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by two siblings, Donita Thole and Richard McElmeel; and a great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Dubuque Humane Society.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the University of Iowa Hospital for their wonderful care.