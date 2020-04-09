Daniel J. “Buck” Callahan, 73, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Complete arrangements are pending at the Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
