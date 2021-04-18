PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Peter A. “Pete” Esser, 90, of Platteville, died April 13, 2021.
To honor Pete’s life, a private family service is being held.
Online condolences for Pete’s family may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Peter A. “Pete” Esser, 90, of Platteville, died April 13, 2021.
To honor Pete’s life, a private family service is being held.
Online condolences for Pete’s family may be left at www.tristatecremationcenter.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.