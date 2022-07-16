EPWORTH, Iowa — Lori Hoffmann, 52, of Epworth, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 pm Saturday, July 16, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory, 3860 Asbury Road.
Lori was born October 23, 1969, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of James and Nancy Simon Rice. On October 16, 2009, she married Gary Hoffmann in Dubuque.
She graduated from Western Dubuque High School in 1988 then went on to attend and graduate from the University of Iowa in 1992. Lori worked as an administrative assistant at Hillcrest Family Services, retiring after 28 years. Lori enjoyed being outdoors whether it was gardening or camping. Her family was steadfast in supporting her during this difficult journey. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Survivors include husband, Gary Hoffmann; mother, Nancy Jean Rice; mother-in-law, Mary Jane Hoffmann; son, Theodore Hoffmann; daughter, Ashlee N. Hoffmann; brother, James Rice; brothers-in-law, Marvin Hoffmann and Mike Hoffmann; sister, Kelly S. Rice; sister-in-law, Marcella Then; and seventeen nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Phillip Rice, Jr; grandparents, James Sr. & Margaret Rice and Robert & Violet Simon; brothers-in-law, Terry Then and RJ Hoffmann; and father-in-law, Sylvester Hoffmann.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
