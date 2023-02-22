Bernard W. (Bill) Schroeder passed away Monday, February 20th at Luther Manor in Dubuque Iowa. A memorial service will be at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Dubuque, 1699 Iowa Street, Dubuque, Iowa on Saturday, February 25th at 11:00 AM. Bill was born in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Bernard F. Schroeder and Margery Schroeder in January, 1933. Bill is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marilyn, and their two sons: Bernard T. Schroeder and his wife Danelle; and Bret W. Schroeder and his wife, Shari; and three grandchildren, Garrett, Morgan and Riley. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister.
Bill grew up on the family farm near Ruthven, Iowa. He attended Waldorf College and Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) at Cedar Falls, Iowa. During the Korean War he was drafted out of college and spent two years in the Army before returning to college where he met his future wife, Marilyn Schabacker. They were married at Cedar Falls, Iowa, and began their teaching careers at Belmond, Iowa. Bill later taught at the Webster City Junior College and at the Institute of Drafting and Technology at Morrison, IL. From there he was employed at Outboard Marine Corporation. Bill returned to teaching as a professor at Prairie State College. Bill also became a skilled leader and negotiator at Prairie State as part of the Cook County College Teachers Union. Bill continued his education and earned his PhD.
Bill had an innate love of nature and water, which included boating, camping and water skiing. Bill, Marilyn and family traveled extensively over the United States and Europe. Besides his love of boating Bill also loved to fly. He had both a pilot’s license and a glider pilot’s license.
Recommended for you
Bill was a wonderful husband and a great dad to his sons, teaching them woodworking and mechanical skills. He also loved his grandchildren dearly. His family is left with beautiful memories of a life well lived.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.