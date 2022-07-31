DEARBORN, Mich. — Mark V. Jacobi, 74, of Dearborn, Michigan, originally from Cuba City, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at The Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls, Iowa, after fighting a yearlong battle with cancer. Private family graveside services will be held at St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is serving the family.
Mark was born on June 25, 1948, in Cuba City, Wisconsin, to Carlisle and Merla Jacobi. He attended St. Rose of Lima Grade School for eight years and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1966. Mark then attended the University of Wisconsin Platteville for two years, transferred to the University of Wisconsin Madison where he received his Bachelor of Science and Masters of Science degrees in mechanical engineering, graduating in 1972. He then started employment for the Ford Motor Company in 1972 as a test engineer. Mark worked for Ford for 48 years until his retirement in 2022. He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed gardening and playing bridge, golfed and played volleyball in his younger years, and followed Wisconsin Badger sports very closely. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Parish for over 20 years.
Survivors include two sisters, Karen, of Madison, WI and Mary Jo (David) Booth, of Cuba City, WI; one brother, Stephen (Carol), of Cedar Falls, IA; an aunt and uncle, Rosie and Mervin Theill of East Dubuque, IL; and aunt, Ruth Theill of East Dubuque, IL. Mark has six nieces and nephews, Tara, Adam, Kelly, Nathan, Casey and Sheena.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carlisle and Merla; aunts, LaVonne Heitkamp and Charlene Hinderman; and uncles, Frank Hinderman, Wesley Theill Jr, and Jim Heitkamp.
Memorials may be sent to the funeral home at, 123 N. Jackson St., Cuba City, WI 53807 in Mark’s name.
