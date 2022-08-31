LONG GROVE, Iowa — Douglas Paul Schwager, 71, of Long Grove, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 27.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 1 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Long Grove. Visitation is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the North Scott Athletic Boosters or to a charity of the Donor’s choice.

