LONG GROVE, Iowa — Douglas Paul Schwager, 71, of Long Grove, passed away unexpectedly at home on Saturday, August 27.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Thursday, September 1 at St. Ann’s Catholic Church in Long Grove. Visitation is Wednesday from 4-7 p.m. at the church. Memorial donations may be made to St. Ann’s Catholic Church, the North Scott Athletic Boosters or to a charity of the Donor’s choice.
Doug was born October 12th, 1950 in Maquoketa to Mary Ann (McAndrew) and Alfred Schwager. He attended Andrew Community Schools, graduating in 1968. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in 1972. He was drafted in 1972 and spent five years in the U.S. Army Reserves.
Doug married Denise Stanger in 1975, and together they had a daughter Katie Lynn. In 1988 he was united in marriage with Beth (Pratt) Martin and together they had a daughter, Kelsey Danielle. He was a devoted stepfather to Brett and Chad Martin.
He retired from Headquarters, ASC in 2009 after a 37-year career with the government. Doug was a lifelong lover of sports and enjoyed participating in softball leagues, coaching, attending sporting events, and cheering for the Iowa Hawkeyes, Chicago teams and North Scott Lancers. He also enjoyed woodworking and completed many projects for his children and friends in his woodshop.
In retirement, he enjoyed spending time reading, landscaping, researching collectibles and genealogy, and helping out anyone with a task or project.
Doug is survived by his loving wife, Beth; children, Katie Dohmen (Randy Dohmen), Chad Martin (Angela Olive), Kelsey Bryan (Spencer Bryan); grandsons, Nyles Martin and Finn Dohmen; sister, Karen Huntley. He was predeceased by step-son Brett Martin, his parents, an infant sister, Judith Ann Schwager and parents-in-law, Richard and Wilma Pratt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.