PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Marcus Leroy Richter, 90, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Marcus was born on September 27, 1932 in Lancaster, Wisconsin to Frank and Laura (Schuchart) Richter. He was married to Donna Collins for 62 years before she went to heaven in 2015. Marcus drove school bus, was a Cub Scout leader, and worked for Dubuque Packing Company for 18 years before moving to Arizona where he worked for Southwest Pet Products and became an Assistant Pastor at a local church. After being in Arizona for 30+ years, he and his wife moved back to Wisconsin. Marcus is survived by his 8 children, Marie (Mike) Woolf, Marcus (Deb) Richter, Richard (Jane) Richter, Joan Heister, Terry (Jill) Richter, Diane (David) Martinez, Gary (Tina) Richter, and Jim (Bev) Richter; brother-in-law Dennis (Dawne) Collins, and 19 grandchildren and 29 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents and his loving wife, Donna, Marcus was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Kathleen (Jim) Griffis, Helen (Fred) Koeller, and Bernadine (Jack) Schade; brother, Francis “Bud” Richter; and grandson, Eric Richter. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
The family would like to extend a thank you to everyone at Edenbrook for the 8 years Marcus had been a resident. He enjoyed being a jokester to residents and staff.
