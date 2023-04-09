DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Catherine “Kay” A. Gansemer, 83, of Dyersville, Iowa passed away on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at MercyOne in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Kay will be held from 3 to 7 p.m., on Monday, April 10, 2023, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, where a prayer service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Visitation will also be held after 9 a.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Mass of Christian Burial for Kay will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at Basilica St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Chris Podhajsky presiding, and Rev. Tom McDermott concelebrating. Burial will be held at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
Kay was born on January 25, 1940, in Dubuque, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Kluesner) Gotto. She received her education from St. John’s Elementary Catholic School in Placid, Iowa, she went on to graduate in 1957 from St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in Farley, Iowa. Kay was very well known in her community of Dyersville as she worked for many established businesses in town such as, the Ritz, Country Junction Restaurant, Dyersville City Hall and as a 3rd Shift Dispatcher for the Dyersville Police Department.
Kay was a loving, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and sister. She also was very welcoming and generous to all that came to her home. Kay was an all-around great cook, no one ever left her house hungry or without left overs. She was especially known for her Cinnamon Rolls and Potato Salad. Kay was an avid Iowa Hawkeye and Chicago Cubs Fan, and would even cheer for the Iowa State Cyclones from time to time. Kay was a member of the Basilica St. Francis Xavier Parish in Dyersville, Iowa
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Tom (Linda) Gansemer of FT. Wayne, IN, Todd (Janet) Gansemer of Eldridge, IA, Michele (Karl) Kotz of Dubuque, IA, and Joel Gansemer of Dyersville, IA; 8 grandchildren, Megan Pruitt, and Ryan Gansemer, Nicholas, Eric and Erin Gansemer, Lauren, Luke, and Alex Kotz; two great grandchildren, Madelyn and Liam Pruitt; two sisters, Janet (Ronald) Luehrsmann of Marion, IA and Helen (Dave) Wegmann of Farley, IA; sister-in-law, Pat Gotto of Punta Gorda, FL.
Kay is preceded in Death by her parents, one sister, Mary Jo Gotto; one brother, Anthony “Tony” Gotto.
A Kay Gansemer memorial fund has been established.
