Virl F. Banowetz, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Dawson Funeral Services, Maquoketa. Service: 10 a.m. Monday, July 18, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Maquoketa.
Marcia K. Broshous, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, Ill. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, at the funeral home.
Michael J. Canevello, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, July 17, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Time of reflection: 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Linda J. Davis, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 19, Holy Trinity Catholic Church. Service: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Virginia L. Dimick, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Rayma L. Fisher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Edgewood.
Gertrude M. Gantenbein, Dickeyville, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Lois E. Houselog, Dubuque — 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 18, Church of the Nativity. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Roger O. Jones Jr., Manchester, Iowa — Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester.
Dorothy Keith, Mesa, Ariz. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 16, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Service: Noon Saturday at the church.
Gary A. Kintzle, Maquoketa, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Alois A. Kirschbaum, Glen Haven, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Robert P. Mescher, Edgewood, Iowa — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 16, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Scripture service: 7:30 p.m. today at the church.
Fern E. Nall, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, and from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 16, First English Lutheran Church, Platteville. Service: 1 p.m. Saturday at the church.
James E. Noonan, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Scott Reimer, Dubuque — Service: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 16, Oxus Grotto, 3011 Autumn Drive, and from 7 p.m. to midnight at the Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Judith Sheahan, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 9:30 a.m. today, with a sharing of memories at 9:30 a.m., Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the chapel.
Margaret M. Spillane, Shullsburg, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church, Shullsburg. Mass of Christian burial: 2:30 p.m. today at the church.
Loucinder S. Wordlaw, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:15 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.