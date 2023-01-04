MANCHESTER, Iowa — LaVonne Mary Weber, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Holy Cross, the daughter of Charles “Chas” and Bertha (Meyer) Schmitt. LaVonne attended Catholic school in Holy Cross and was a 1959 graduate of Leo Catholic High School. After her graduation, LaVonne worked as a secretary at John Deere in Dubuque.
On February 10, 1962, LaVonne was united in marriage to Joseph Weber in Holy Cross. Four children were born to this union. The couple farmed near Greeley until 1975.
During this time, she babysat for multiple families in the Greeley area. LaVonne then went on to work at the Delaware County Memorial Hospital in the Dietary Department for 18 years, before retiring to care for Joe.
LaVonne was a longtime member of St. Joseph and St. Mary Catholic Churches. She enjoyed playing cards and getting together with “the girls”.
Decorating her home and manicuring her yard was a joy for LaVonne. She was an excellent baker and her red cake was always a holiday favorite. Above all else, LaVonne loved her family and spending time with them.
Survivors include her four children, Scott (Sheri) Weber of Delhi, John (Morgan) Weber of Manchester, Julie (Tom) Johnson of Dubuque, and Pete (Mickie) Weber of Manchester; nine grandchildren, Erica (Michael) Steinberg, Jordan (Katrina Plotz) Weber, Heather (Ted Rave) Weber, Michael Weber, Sabrina Welcher, Jack Johnson, Ella Johnson, Aiden Weber, and Chas Weber; seven great-grandchildren; a brother; and many nieces and nephews.
LaVonne was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Joseph Weber in 2017.
Visitation: 2:00 to 8:00 p.m., on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Leonard-Muller Funeral Home in Manchester, Iowa. Friends may also call from 10:00 to 10:50 a.m. before the service at the church on Friday.
Interment: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery — Greeley, Iowa.
