MANCHESTER, Iowa — LaVonne Mary Weber, 81, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home. She was born on January 20, 1941, in Holy Cross, the daughter of Charles “Chas” and Bertha (Meyer) Schmitt. LaVonne attended Catholic school in Holy Cross and was a 1959 graduate of Leo Catholic High School. After her graduation, LaVonne worked as a secretary at John Deere in Dubuque.

On February 10, 1962, LaVonne was united in marriage to Joseph Weber in Holy Cross. Four children were born to this union. The couple farmed near Greeley until 1975.

