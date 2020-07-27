David J. “Rudy” Harry, 64, of Dubuque, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020, at the University of Iowa Hospital.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Linwood Cemetery, with Rev. Katrina Richardson officiating. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. Family and friends may also gather after 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the funeral home until the procession leaves for the cemetery.
Rudy was born in Dubuque on October 12, 1955, the son of Lloyd and Harriet (Gerndt) Harry. He graduated from Hempstead High School in 1973.
Rudy had a great love of Harleys and took several trips out West, and attended many swap meets. He could be found playing euchre or cribbage any time if he wasn’t giving some little one a ride of “trot-trot to Boston”. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting and camping, and feeding his backyard wildlife visitors and his dogs, Bear and Autumn. He was always busy but never too busy to stop and help a friend.
He is survived by his longtime companion of 25 years, Myrna Howell; a daughter, Katie Harry; his grandchildren, Jaylynn and Payton and their grandmother Connie Gerhard; his siblings, Ted (Lynda) Harry, Jacqueline (Tony) Urbain, Valerie Harry, Brian (Kim) Harry and Barbara (Hal) Burns; many nieces and nephews, along with Myrna’s children, Carlene (Lynn) Hillard, Michelle (Dean) Huseman, Amie (Billy) Dean and Buddy (Kasey) Howell. He also had three God Children, Dave Reinert, Rashene Womack and Zach Donath.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a grandson, Joshua Stevens; infant siblings Katherine and Duane Harry; along with Malcolm Grossheim, Karel & Joseph Reinert, Gary Harry (Connie Dement), and Lloyd Michael Harry.