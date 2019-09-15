Karen M. Kloser, 66, of Epworth, Iowa, and formerly of Worthington, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at MercyOne Medical Center in Dubuque, Iowa.
Friends and relatives of Karen may call from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home in Farley, Iowa.
Services for Karen will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, September 16, 2019, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Epworth, Iowa, with Fr. Steven Lange officiating. Burial will be held in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Epworth, Iowa.
She was born April 13, 1953, in Peosta, Iowa, daughter of Walter and Arlyce (Westhoff) Clapham. She is a graduate of Western Dubuque High School in Epworth. On November 27, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert Kloser at Holy Family Catholic church in Peosta, Iowa. She was employed at Mercy Medical Center in Dyersville in the housekeeping department.
She enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren, attending their games and activities and playing cards. She loved listening to country music, and especially loved spending time with her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Kloser, of Epworth; four children, Terry (Alta) Kloser, of Greeley, Jennifer (Duane) Sadler, of Lisbon, Brian (Liz) Kloser, of Nichols, and Scott (Pam) Kloser, of Marion; her grandchildren, Cory Kloser, Adam Kloser, Aaron Kloser, Kaitlyn Kloser, Skylar Sadler, Wesley Sadler, Ryan Kloser, Emily Burke, Tyler Kloser, Brennen Kloser and Jack Kloser; her mother, Arlyce Clapham; her siblings, Bonnie (Bill) Steines, of Dubuque, Gary (Kathy) Clapham, of Dyersville, Bill (Karen) Clapham, Rick (Bev) Clapham, of Dubuque, Lynn (Ralph) Delaney, of Peosta, Judy (Bob) Rosenow, of Epworth, Nancy (Chris) Rondeau, of Peosta, and Fr. Steve Lange, of Cuba City, Wis.
She is preceded in death by her father,Walter Clapham; and one sister, Kathy Lange.
