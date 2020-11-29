EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Diane M. Kussmaul, 74, of East Dubuque, IL, passed away suddenly at 4:22 a.m. on Friday, November 27, 2020, at MercyOne-Dubuque.
Diane was born on July 5, 1946, at St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Milan and Arlene (Eschmann) Warren.
She was devoted to children and community her entire life. Her first school was a one-room schoolhouse where she began her love for education. When her one-room schoolhouse was destroyed by a tornado, she had to transfer to the big school where she excelled. In 1964, she graduated from Dupo High School and went on to Southern Illinois University to study to be an English and High School reading teacher. In 1965, she married her high school sweetheart and the lover of her life, Don Kussmaul, who was also studying to be a teacher. In 1983, they moved to East Dubuque, where they raised their children, Laura (born 1977) and Seth (born 1979).
In 1986, she became the newly appointed director of the Early Childhood “Family Ties” program that included all the public-school districts in Jo Daviess County and the Lena Winslow School District of Stephenson County. She retired from the Early Childhood Program as Director in 2013 but continued to work through 2016 when she retired again.
She has four grandchildren: Maggie (9) and James (5) from Laura and Scott Murschel, of Cincinnati, OH; and Olivia (8) and Cameron (4) from Seth and Kelly Kussmaul, of Geneva, IL. She has continued as an Executive Consultant for the National Center for Education Research and Technology. She was involved in education 69 of 74 years on this earth before she was taken away by the coronavirus. She will live on through her children and grandchildren. She will be missed but eternally loved by her educational partner of 55 years. She is also survived by her sister, Donna (Ron) Juris, of Bloomington, IL; sister-in-law, Carol (Cletus) Hermann, of Springfield, IL; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to family. A celebration of life will be forthcoming.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milan and Arlene; and a brother, Dale Warren.
The Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Memorials may be directed to the East Dubuque Library Building Fund.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.