Nicholas Steven Pfohl, 32, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at his home.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. In honor of Nick, you are encouraged to wear HIS favorite teams’ sports attire to the service. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Nick’s family.
Nick was born March 5, 1989, in Dubuque, the son of Michael P. Pfohl and Julie A. Wagner.
He was a 2007 graduate of Dubuque Senior High School.
Nick worked in sales at Riley Subaru.
He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls fan and a fan of Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball. He enjoyed karaoke at Skinny Maginny’s and hiking the Mines of Spain with his dog, Willow. He never knew a stranger and had the biggest heart in the world. He cherished time with his family and time on the Pfohl family farm, fishing, golfing, and morel mushroom hunting. He was of the Christian faith.
Survivors include his father, Michael P. (Nicey) Pfohl, of Sherrill; his mother, Julie A. Wagner, of Dubuque; his siblings, Joshua Michael Pfohl, of Dubuque, Emily A. (Joshua D. Johnson) Gudenkauf, of Davenport, IA, Mitchell H. Pfohl, of Madison, WI, Faith M. Pfohl, of Sherrill, and Seth D. Pfohl, of Sherrill; paternal grandparents, Harlan and Janet Pfohl, of Dubuque; maternal grandmother, Carol Wagner, of Washington, MO; several aunts, uncles, and cousins; his best friend and chosen brother, Pete Genz, of Dubuque; and his faithful, always by his side companion, Willow.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert Wagner; maternal grandmother, Joan Wagner; uncle Bobby Wagner, aunt Becky Schrock, aunt Katie McIntyre and cousin Jason Schmitt.
Nick’s family wishes to thank his mentor, John Krow, and his work family at Riley Subaru.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Nick’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.