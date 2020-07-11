THOMSON, Ill. — Carl G. “Bud” Brock, of Thomson, IL, passed away June 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA, at age 89.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A private service will be held for immediate family.
