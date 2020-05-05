LANCASTER, Wis. — Linda Ann Reynolds, age 81, of Lancaster, WI, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020, at Orchard Manor Nursing Home, rural Lancaster, from complications due to a stroke.
She was born June 1, 1938, in Glen Haven Township, the daughter of Martin and Helen (Hochhausen) Felder. Linda graduated from St. Mary’s Grade School in Glen Haven, WI. She was united into marriage to Edward P. Reynolds on June 18, 1955, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Glen Haven. Ed preceded her in death on February 6, 1998. Linda was employed with Kroger grocery store, John’s IGA, Dick’s Supermarket and Piggly Wiggly, retiring in 2008. She looked forward to playing cards with the ladies in her apartment building. Linda enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren and their many travels.
She is survived by her children, Jeff, Julie (David) Nihles, Mark (Laura) and Brian (Brenda) Reynolds; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; her sister, Lucille ‘Lissa’ (Charles) Kinyon; her brother, Paul Felder; sisters-in-law: Ruth (Sherman) Knutson and Millie Reynolds; her brother-in-law, Eugene Reynolds; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents and her step-father, Leonard Reynolds, Linda was preceded in death by her husband, Edward; a sister, Mary Jean Wilson; her father and mother-in-law, Paul (Edna) Reynolds; a brother-in-law, Francis Reynolds; a sister-in-law, Kathleen “Kate” Reynolds; three nieces, Becky and Christine Kinyon and Lois Leibfried; and three nephews: Randy, John and Daniel Reynolds.
A celebration of Linda’s life will be held at a future date, which will be announced. A private graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at St. Clement Cemetery, rural Lancaster, with Father Willian Vernon officiating. Cards of condolence in memory of Linda may be sent to Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, PO Box 30, Lancaster, Wisconsin 53813. Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, in Lancaster, is assisting the family.
